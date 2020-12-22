Mountaineer Food Bank holds special mobile food bank before the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Dec. 21 Mountaineer Food Bank held a mobile food pantry in Raleigh County.

The event began at 11 a.m. However, according to those volunteering at the food pantry, cars began to line up at Linda K. Epling Stadium as early as 8 a.m.

Volunteers gave out 350 meals, as well as a few other holiday gifts to those in need. Food Lion partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank to give out gift cards to those in line.

“A lot of people is out of work a lot of people is scared to go out into the community. So it just means a great deal to the community and to us at Food Lion to be able to help the community when they are in need,” said Don Smith the store manager at the Beckley Food Lion.

Volunteers gave out a limited amount of toys as well to any families in line. Those with Mountaineer Food Bank and Food lion said they wanted to do something special during the holiday season.