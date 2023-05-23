BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Mountaineer Food Bank announced a food giveaway taking place at Epling Stadium.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Mountaineer Food Bank will be hosting a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will be located at the Linda K. Epling Stadium on 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley.

The pantry will be available to the public from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and while supplies last. The Food Bank is the largest emergency food provider in the State of West Virginia distributing over 17 million meals to 48 of the 55 counties in West Virginia.

For more information on the Food Bank, visit Mountaineer Food Bank’s website.