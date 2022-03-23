BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank mobile food pantry provided free meals at Linda K. Epling Stadium Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Volunteers distributed milk, bread, non-perishables and more to members of the community in Beckley.

Mountaineer Food Bank volunteer Mark Davis says he knows from personal experience that with inflation driving food prices higher and higher, the need for food banks rises too.

“I know the need for food banks are greatly increasing. I know that,” said Davis. “Where I’m from in East Tennessee, I’ve seen a lot of food banks rise. And myself, I was going to the food bank when I was there. You know, just cause, I still work 40 hours a week, but times are hard.”

The next time the mobile food pantry will be in our area is next Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Renick Park in Greenbrier County