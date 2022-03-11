BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Mountaineer Food Bank was in Beckley Friday, March 11, 2022. giving back to those who have served our country.

The Veteran’s Table is a program run by Mountaineer Food Bank to donate food specifically to veterans. Veteran’s Table is a partnership run with the Beckley VA.

In addition to the 400 boxes of food passed out to veterans in the Linda K. Epling stadium parking lot, staff members from the VA delivered an additional 200 boxes to veterans homes all across southern West Virginia.

“We’re going to be trying to reach out to veterans in the area in the next few months,” Especially with the price of food going up, and especially with gas it makes it harder to get here. But the one thing we want to get out to veterans if they can’t get here, is they can get on the list to have it brought to them.”

Veterans enrolled in the Beckley VAMC health care system may find out if they are eligible for the program by speaking with an assigned Patient Aligned Care Team social worker