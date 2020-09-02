Mullens salon offering free haircuts for kids

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A salon in Wyoming County is helping kids look their best as they get ready to go back to school, and they are doing it for free

Country Roots Salon and Barber Shop in Mullens is offering free haircuts for kids of all ages this Saturday. Owner Jason Lane said this is an annual event for the salon, but this year, he feels it is a little more special.

“Not just with COVID-19, but anything that helps boost a kids confidence, we want to do help do that, because it helps make the school year a little easier,” Lane said.

Kids can get haircuts this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.