RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Cool Ridge.

According to Raleigh County dispatch, a call came in at 2:50 p.m. about a house fire off of Shiloh Circle, near Weathered Ground Brewery.

Both the house and garage were fully engulfed by the flames

Multiple fire departments including Ghent Volunteer, Coal City, Beaver, Bradley, and Sophia all answered the call. As well as Jan Care and the American Red Cross.

As of now, there are no reported injuries. Stick with 59 News as we continue to bring you updates.