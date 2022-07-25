BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters from the Beckley Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in Beckley.

Crews are on the scene of the fie on the corner of Booth Avenue and Kanawha Street across from Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point. But the public is asked to avoid Booth Avenue. The street is currently closed as the cause of the fire is unknown and the scene is still active

We will update the story with more information as we receive it.