BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Word Park has been the center of the Day of Prayer gathering in Beckley for many years.

Church representatives, readers and singers were scheduled every 15 minutes between 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Leaders said the day began at midnight and would last all the way until midnight the next day in the past, but recently things changed.

“When Sherry first started it, it started at midnight all the way up to the next day. Last year we decided it would be best to just do it from sunup to sundown, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Jill Moorefield, a volunteer at the event.

Moorefield said that the Day of Prayer gives people a reason to come out and join together as a community.

She said that the practice of praying does not have to be isolating and this day provides a chance for people to experience prayer together.

“This is a great way for people to come together and just pray for others and the community,” said Moorefield.

Moorefield believes that the community needs prayers now more than ever. This is a sentiment that Larry Lane, also known as “Toothpick” to his friend, shares.

“We need prayer now more than we ever did. If any of my friends see this, ya’ll should come down here,” said Lane.

Last year, there were around 25 churches in attendance. This year, Moorefield says there are more than 45 set to appear.