BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — September is National Senior Center Month. To celebrate, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging held an open house to let seniors learn about the opportunities available to them.

The open house featured tours of the facility, along with live music, a guest speaker, and a line dance demonstration.

Terri Tilley, director of social services, said the open house was meant to show seniors in our area that the Commission is here to help them out.

“With COVID, when COVID happened, the state told us we had to shut down and not let the public in for 15 months and so as a result of that, people have forgotten us and we’re just trying to remind them of who we are,” said Tilley.

Amenities offered by the Commission include a computer lab which doesn’t require membership to access, home-delivered meals, and other home services to help people.

