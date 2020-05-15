Neighborhood Cruise-In travels to new area

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Events is hosting another Neighborhood Cruise-in on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Cars will line up between 4 -4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department.

Beckley Events Director, Jill Moorefield, said this time, people can expect to see cars traveling through the little Beaver and Grandview areas. She said it is also a chance to view the iconic rhododendrons.

“The rhododendrons are beginning to bloom out at Grandview. It’d be a great chance to show off Grandview. We had to cancel the Rhododendron Festival, but this still gives us a little bit of it by being able to offer a cruise that goes by Little Beaver State Park and Grandview park,” Moorefield said.

The cars are expected to leave the Ghent Fire Department around 4:45 p.m. Vehicles will follow Route 19 through Cool Ridge, Shady Spring, and Daniels. They will turn right onto Grandview Road. This road will go past Little Beaver State Park and on to The Oaks subdivision (making a circle around parts of Quiet Oaks Street and Wandering Lane). The cruise will continue to Grandview National Park with a ride around the parking lot to view rhododendrons in bloom. This cruise covers about 20 miles and may take 30 minutes or more from Ghent to Grandview.