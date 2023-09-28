DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Board of Education hosted the ‘Wild and Wonderful CTE Fall Administrators Conference’ at the Resort at Glade Springs on Thursday morning.

A national celebrity visited with students and staff at the West Virginia Board of Education’s ‘Wild and Wonderful CTE Fall Administrators Conference.’

Emily Calandrelli is the host of ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’ on Netflix. Calandrelli is a Morgantown native and a graduate of West Virginia University.

Calandrelli says she loves returning to her home state. She enjoys demonstrating how fun and fantastic Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or ‘S.T.E.M’ can be.

“I’m just a big advocate of STEM and teaching younger kids about STEM, and CTE is a way to provide those opportunities for them to be successful in their careers at a younger age.”

Students from Daniels Elementary had the opportunity to watch Calandrelli perform science experiments and speak on the importance of STEM.

“We heard one student say, ‘this was the best field trip ever’, so I think she had a really big impact on the students here today,” said Angie Gardner, the WVDE Coordinator.

Emily’s Wonder Lab can be found in the ‘Kids’ section of Netflix platforms.