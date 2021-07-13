Never Have I Ever: 59 News Reporter Jack Taylor takes leap of faith

SALISBURY, NC (WVNS) — With things opening back up, the staff at 59News is ready to get out and do things they never have before! For 59 News Reporter Jack Taylor, he decided to go skydiving!

“We are at Piedmont skydiving, are you ready to do this?” said “Gnarly” Charlie Countess, an instructor at Piedmont Skydiving.

“I am ready! I have never been skydiving before,” said Taylor.

Since he was a child one of the things he always wanted to do was skydive, and he finally got the chance to do so, travelling to his home state to knock it off of his bucket list.

With the help of the talented instructors at Piedmont Skydiving in Salisbury, North Carolina, Taylor was ready for his first jump. He said before he knew it, he was in a plane 7,000 feet in the air, realizing he was not going to return to Earth in it.

“Alright we are about halfway up you still wanna do this?” said Countess. “Yep I am still ready to go!” said Taylor.

Seven thousand feet later it was time to descend. Taylor said he found himself trying to drown out to Tom Petty’s Free Fallin and actually pay attention to the instructions.

They do not let you jump by yourself, so thankfully Taylor was attached to an instructor, who guided him from the air to the ground, telling him when to move and how.

Finally it was time to fall. Taylor said what they can’t prepare you for is the feeling of falling straight down. Thirty straight seconds of the most indescribable feeling. Skydiving is extreme and then peaceful in a split second. As they floated down, Taylor got to know his instructor.

Over nine years, “Gnarly” has jumped thousands of times all across the country. He said each time feels like his first.

“The most exciting thing about it is you don’t do it before you learn how to do it, it’s just like learning to ride a bike or learning how to walk, anyone can do it and it’s why I like it and I couldn’t think of doing anything else,” said Countess.

As much as Gnarly loves all things skydiving, the falling is not his favorite part.

“You know it is my favorite thing in the world and I’m glad I get to share it with others,” said Countess.

While it may not be for everyone, this reporter recommends anyone who is thinking about skydiving to do so.

“Thank you for coming out here and we will see you guys next time,” said Countess.