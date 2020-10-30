New app helps voters find precincts in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Voters in Fayette County will have help finding their precinct on Election Day.

Oak Hill City Council developed a web application to assist voters with finding where they need to go cast their ballots. All people have to do is open up the app. Then, type in your address and it will show your local precinct.

“It’s real easy to use. We have updated it with all of the current precinct and pooling location information, and we just thought it would be a good resource for the citizens of Fayette County to use,” said Tyler Bragg, the geographic information systems coordinator for Oak Hill.

Bragg said he hopes it helps during an already stressful election.