PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The pandemic is far from over as one new variant continues to spread across the country.

The COVID-19 variant BA.5 continues to wreak havoc on the nation. It accounts for 54% of the country’s current covid cases. According to the CDC, the Omicron BA.5 variant is more contagious than earlier variants of Omicron.

Mark Brooks, Chief Operating Officer of Princeton Rescue Squad said at the beginning of the pandemic, they had a set list of precautions they continue to follow to this day.

“With all the variants that are coming out now with Omicron and the BA.5 that’s coming to light now, we’re still maintaining those precautions that we did in the very beginning days of it,” said Brooks.

Brooks said his crew members are prepped and ready for any COVID situation.

“Our crews on every call, a minimum of wearing gloves, a mask, and eye protection. The moment that we think or we’re told that there’s a possibility this person could be exposed to COVID or the COVID symptoms are there, the crew members going into complete PPE,” said Brooks.

Deanna Ghaphry, from Wheeling, said she does not think about the pandemic or COVID anymore. She said she had it and it has not affected her.

She said if she needs to she will follow the rules.

“We wear masks where it’s mandatory. I mean I’m willing to abide by the rules but most of the time, no, I do not wear one,” said Ghaphry.

Brooks said COVID is far from over and hopes residents take this oppourtunity to get vaccinated.