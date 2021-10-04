New display in Beckley highlights female veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley VA started a new display to highlight women veterans.

The display features female West Virginia veterans with their names, rank, branch, and the words “I am not invisible”. The mission, to show that women who have served have the significance to claim their veteran status later in life.

“That’s empowering,” veteran Sara Yoke said. “I just got out of the service two years ago and was really hesitant to claim the title of veteran. I kind of just shied away from it for several different reasons, but, I love my sisters in arms.”

Currently, the display features women from Huntington. Beckley plans to cycle in women from the local area at a later date.