FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A new, family-owned restaurant held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Fayette county community came out to show their support.

Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina was open for big events like Bridge Day and was formally welcomed into the Fayette county community.

It is owned by four brothers, named after their father. Now, with the opening of the restaurant, the family returns to their roots.

“Well the main reason is we wanted to come back to Fayette County where we got our start,” said Jose Rizo, co-owner of the restaurant. “And we wanted to name the business, the restaurant after our father. He started in the restaurant business in 1993 here in West Virginia and we wanted to name it after him to pay an homage to the hard work that he instilled in all four of us brothers.”

A family story with a sizzling new chapter.