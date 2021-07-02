New ice cream shop opens in Raleigh County

Top Stories Beckley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With things heating there is a new way to keep cool!

It comes in the form of a new ice-cream shop in Raleigh County. Melting Memories opened June 28, 2021. Located on Ragland Road, owners and employees alike are excited to bring sweet treats to the area.

“And everybody is so excited because we finally have a good ice cream shop around here, and it is exactly what we needed,” said Emily Norman, a server at Melting Memories.

Melting Memories is open from Noon to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News