New ice cream shop opens in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With things heating there is a new way to keep cool!

It comes in the form of a new ice-cream shop in Raleigh County. Melting Memories opened June 28, 2021. Located on Ragland Road, owners and employees alike are excited to bring sweet treats to the area.

“And everybody is so excited because we finally have a good ice cream shop around here, and it is exactly what we needed,” said Emily Norman, a server at Melting Memories.

Melting Memories is open from Noon to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.