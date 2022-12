BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new restaurant open in Beckley.

Khan’s Fried Chicken and Gyros opened on Monday, November 21, 2022 and is located near the Corner Shop on Kanawha Street in Beckley.

The owners opened the restaurant wanted to bring additional flavor to the area. In such a short time they said they are going strong.

They are still in search of dedicated employees while they put the finishing touches on their business.