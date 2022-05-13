NEW RIVER GORGE, WV (WVNS) – The New River Gorge Festival returns to the area from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15, 2022, at ACE Adventure Resort.

It’s a time to celebrate one of the Earth’s oldest rivers that all West Virginians love to paddle, hike, bike, and explore.

Many rivers have their own events such as Gauley Fest, Cheat Fest, StoneyFest, and MooseFest, but somehow the New River got left out.

ACE Adventure Resort Chris Colin says The New River will not be the odd one out anymore.

“We’ve got lots of new visitors coming to check out the New River Gorge National Park so it definitely warrants having its own festival to celebrate this awesome asset we all have in our backyard,” said Colin.

Musical guests include 18 Strings, Abby Bryant and the Echoes, TBD, the Road Band, and more.