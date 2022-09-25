FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to keep in mind that it is now officially copperhead season.

Baby copperheads are being born from now through November and scientists say baby copperheads can carry even more venom than adults. It is important to stay safe this time of year, you can wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, and be careful when you pick things up off the ground.

However, Ranger Eve West with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve said if you see a copperhead, you still should not kill it.

“Any kind of snake, of course they eat rodents so they keep the rodent population in check. They fall in line with arachnids and some of the other less popular creatures that are very much a part of our environment even though they might not get the popularity contest,” said West.

Killing copperheads, or any snake, is illegal in the National Park, and she asks that if you see a copperhead, call a snake catcher or animal control to have it re-homed rather than killing it.