FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A community-oriented expansion nears completion in Fayette County.

New River Health is a staple in Fayette County, With offices and services across the area, many rely on NRH for their healthcare.

In order to serve the community better, NRH began work on a community-oriented complex in 2019. NRH purchased the former K-Mart building in Oak Hill to house their main office and much more.

“It’s right off of 19, right in the center of the county so it would be much more accessible to our patients, and with the additional services we will be able to do more of a cradle-to-grave type of care,” said John Schultz, CEO of New River Health.

The plans began in 2019, and like everything else, were halted by the pandemic. Schultz said as they continued to get things back on track, progress propelled to the finish line due in part to five million dollars in federal funds from a Congressionally Direct Spending request secured by Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore-Capito.

“The earmark was actually for the facility itself so you can use it for equipment, renovations, that kind of thing, the parking lot you know we redid the parking lot, new spots new lighting,” said Schultz.

The first wave of medical providers started to move into the new complex. The Scarbro and Fayetteville offices will consolidate and move into the new complex, alongside a pharmacy, Hill Top Coffee, Body Works, and Lab Corp.

But Schultz said they want to provide an even larger resource for the area.

“Opening it up to the community for regional state national conferences we thought it would be a good marriage with the designation of the national park with the gorge right down the road I think it would be a good fit for the community,” said Schultz.

They hope to have an open house by the end of 2022, and a grand opening on the fully finished complex shortly after.