BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The long-awaited re-opening of the New River Pool is set for Saturday, June 5, 2022, according to Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker.

Baker said New River Pool and Historic Black Knight Pool were both set to open Friday, June 4, 2022, but equipment failure and supply and other issues forced the city to wait one day to prepare New River.

Historic Black Knight pool could re-open on Saturday, June 12, 2022, but Baker said the opening date for Black Knight is still being determined.

The water slide at New River Park will not open on June 5, added Baker. She said the city is waiting on equipment parts to arrive for the slide.

“We are dealing with some equipment failures now,” Baker explained. “We’re still working on that.”

“The water slide will not be open tomorrow, but we’re waiting on parts to get in,” she added. “You know the supply chain is messed up and we should’ve had it days ago and it’s still coming in. “

New River Pool opens at 11 a.m. on June 5.