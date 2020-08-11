New River Riders coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new community initiative is coming to Beckley with a goal to help people stay happy and healthy.

Dr. Kristi Dumas and Robert Dunlap are partnering with the Beckley Welcome Center and the Downtown Beckley Business Association to start the New River Riders. It is an event where people can come together and bike the trail that starts at the welcome center. The inaugural ride will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Dumas said she hopes this event will provide a way for people to lift their spirits and appreciate everything downtown Beckley has to offer.

“Since we are a wellness center, we really wanted people to get out and take advantage of the beauty and the great resources we have here locally. I’ve noticed that across the country that people have taken the time to get out and start bike-riding and really start jogging and exercising, and I feel like not enough of that is happening here,” said Dr. Dumas.

Each rider is asked to bring personal hygiene products to be donated to local Blessing Boxes, shelters, and designated pantries. Participants must have masks.

Dr. Dumas hopes they will be able to hold this event two times a month.