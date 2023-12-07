BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A philanthropic community event was announced by officials from the New River Youth Symphony.

On December 18, 2023 at 7p.m., the New River Youth Symphony will be performing a free concert at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. Under the direction of conductor William Bailey, musicians students between the age of 8-24 will perform a variety of classic holiday favorites.

“The Marriage of Figaro Overture,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “America, the Beautiful,” “Stille Nachte,” “Sleigh Ride,” are just some highlights of the dozens of classical and holiday pieces the symphony will perform.

“The New River Youth Symphony & Chorus began in June 2006, and we are in our 39th season. The fall season begins in September, with a concert in December, and the spring season begins in March, with a concert in May. Our students are ages 8-24 and have come from 11 different counties in southern West Virginia. We are a full orchestra. String students are from private studios, and wind, brass, and percussion students are from school bands. We have performed at many different churches, as well as Tamarack, Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, the Whipple Store, and Historic Fayette Theatre.” New River Youth Symphony Director William Bailey

For more information about New River Youth Symphony, visit their website.