BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley recognized a local dancer yesterday with a brand new street sign honoring him.

Local dancer Jerry Rose has a career spanning 60 years. As a tribute to his influence in the local community, a sign on Raleigh Avenue was built, where his Beckley Dance Theatre School is located.

The city of Beckley thanked him earlier today in a Facebook post.