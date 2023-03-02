BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans in Southern West Virginia have been hoping and wishing for a new medical facility in the region.

That wish is now coming true, as the initial design processes for a new Veteran nursing facility has begun!

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice signed a contract that launches the design and engineering work on West Virginia’s second veterans nursing home. The first state veterans nursing home, in Clarksburg, was opened 15 years ago and primarily serves veterans in North Central West Virginia.

The 120-bed facility will be built on a 12-acre plot of land adjacent to the Jackie Withrow Hospital, off Eisenhower Drive in east Beckley. The facility will be constructed through a combination of federal VA and State money.

“I’ve said more times than I can count that we owe everything we have to our veterans. We’ve got to take care of those who gave so much for us. This new nursing facility is going to mean the world to our veterans and their families who have needed this facility in Southern West Virginia for a long time.” Governor Jim Justice

A partnership of SFCS Architects and Thrasher Engineering will oversee the architectural and engineering work for the Beckley facility. The Beckley nursing facility will be designed around the Veterans Health Administration’s Small House Model, which features clusters of ‘neighborhood’ housing areas with private rooms and community spaces that adjoin shared, fully accessible kitchens. The facility will also include a central common area that will house recreational and health care services.