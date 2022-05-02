PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–If you look around the City of Princeton, you might see new signs.

The city placed twelve Wayfinder signs to help both residents and tourists get around. Signs were installed by SignArc of Beckley and include the directions to the VA Center, PCH, and the Grassroots District.

City manager Mike Webb said this is another way to make Princeton accessible and inviting for those who visit.

“By them seeing the nice signage and they see what’s downtown whether it’s the grassroots district or whether it’s Rogers Street or Stafford Drive or business, whatever it may be, tourism is going to become a big driver in this community,” said Webb.

Webb added this project was funded partly by the Appalachian Regional Commission Flex Grant and the Princeton City Council.