Newmar International RV motor coach Rally kicks off at WV State Fairgrounds

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — In Fairlea, the Newmar International RV Motorcoach Rally kicked off on July 17, 2021.

Nearly 500 RVs and almost twice as many people set up shop at the fairgrounds. People from all over the country showed up for the first rally since the pandemic to take part in activities, discussions, and to get a look at what vendors have to offer.

As a part of the clubs sharing and caring program, members brought donations and resources with them to give to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

“We are having a lot of material being brought in donated by our people and a lot of donations being made,” said Wanda Llewllyn, International Director of Newmar Kountry Klub, alongside her husband Ron Llewllyn.

On July 21, the fairgrounds will be open to the public. Everyone is welcome to come out and take a look at the Motorcoaches and the vendors.

The rally ends on July 23 with closing ceremonies.