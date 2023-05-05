BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The No Limits Invitational Field Day is an opportunity for special needs students to showcase their athletic abilities.

The event was held for elementary and middle school special needs students in Raleigh County.

The events, hosted by Park Middle School, went from 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon on Friday, May 5th, 2023.

Elementary and Middle schools from around Raleigh County brought students to the track for sports and fun!

The No Limits Invitational moto is “Different not Less”. The event is hosted by the Office of Special Programs of Raleigh County.

This is the first year Middle Schools joined the program and around 400 people showed up for the event.

Taffy Robertson, the Founder of No Limits, described the events taking place along with community members who were present.

“So we have scored events. And we also have community members here putting on fun events,” said Robertson.

The community partners in attendance were Beckley Fire Department, Raleigh County Library Book Mobile, FMRS, Nuskool Scholars, Dr. Greg Harvey and Oo La La Modish.

The events included a race, soccer, and basketball just to name a few!

Allen Sexton, the Director of Special Programs in Raleigh County, said for parents who are seeking support and programs, Raleigh County Schools has something for everyone.

“We have the teaching staff, we have the admin staff, we have the aid staff that are available and ready to accept the challenge. For any family that lives around or on the Raleigh County border can seek service from Raleigh County Schools, said Sexton.”

The staff say they want the program to grow and expand. Robertson said this event is one of her favorite times of the year.