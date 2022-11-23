PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Children, hobbyists, and fans of all things nostalgia can get their fill on Mercer Street, as a new business opens its doors along the peak of Princeton.

The Emporium officially opened on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, joining its neighbors Daydream games and 80’s Toys of Princeton, to offer old-school collectibles.

Chris Pierce is a contractor who dreamed of opening a store filled with everything he loved as a kid. He saw the wave of nostalgia bring things such as RC cars, model cars and trains back into the fold, and wanted to help bridge the gap between generations.

“With the lionel products and the Hotwheels and the RC cars, so people can relate to their childhood and bring that back to their children and they can share a common bond from years past,” said Pierce.

At the start of the year, they plan to open a small race track in the store. As their logo implies, they will carry kayaks, bikes, and other outdoor adventure items in the spring of 2023.