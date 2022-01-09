NRCTC to hold shoe drive in honor of Dwayne Richardson Jr.

BECKLEY, WV (WNVS) — On what would have been his nineteenth birthday, New River CTC created a new way to honor the life and memory of Dwayne Richardson Jr. Richardson Jr. was on the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles basketball team and a passionate shoe collector. With this in mind, the community and technical college created an athletic shoe drive.

Starting Monday, January 10 anyone can donate athletic shoes of any kind and size, until February 18 in support of the Dwayne Richardson Jr. scholarship fund.

Dr. Bonnie Copenhaver knows how much he means to this community and how important it is to keep that memory alive.

“Dwayne was a part of this tournament when we had it last year I remember watching him play shortly before he was killed, and I think that the things that the Woodrow students are doing on his behalf are such a wonderful thing and they are a natural fit,” said Dr. Copenhaver, the president of NRCTC.

Woodrow Wilson students can bring donations to the school and can drop off shoes at a box near the front office.

Anyone else can do so by finding more information on the Dwayne Richardson Jr. scholarship facebook page.