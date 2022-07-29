BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Anyone who regularly meets and connects at the Raleigh County Courthouse now has something to brighten up their discussions.

A collaborative effort between the Raleigh County Assessors office, County Commission, and New River Community and Technical College lead to the creation of a brand new sculpture. People from each organization, along with county leaders met at the second-floor conference room today to unveil the new sculpture.

Designed by New River CTC faculty and staff and brought to life by the Welding class of the school’s Ghent campus, the unique sculpture marks a first-of-its-kind partnership between the school and the county.

“I think it means that we are a part of the community in a very tangible way and in ways that you wouldn’t think about and it is really just an honor to be considered for something that is a permanent addition to this historical building,” said Bonny Copenhaver, the president of NRCTC.

While there are not any new designs put to paper, both sides say they are more than ready to put another sculpture together.