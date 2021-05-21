NRGRDA cuts the ribbon on new office in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority finds a new home in Beckley.

The authority originally housed its offices in the Raleigh County Commission building, but on May 21 those with the authority cut a ribbon to open their new offices, located on the main floor of the Attar Center.

The Attar Center was dedicated to economic development in the area, and already houses Forward Southern West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to be physically under the same roof so we can bounce ideas off of each other, collaborate and really grow southern West Virginia,” said Jina Belcher, executive director of the NRGRDA.

Belcher said she is excited for the summer because she thinks things are start looking more like normal.