OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Oak Hill kicked off its ninth annual Halloween Festival at Oak Hill Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022

New this year is a coffin race event offering $200 and a trophy to the winner

A scavenger hunt for painted rocks was held for the second straight year. And to top it all off was a Thriller dance performance, in which plenty of kids participated.

Cathleen Lively-Polk, the event’s coordinator, spoke about how special it is for the kids in attendance.

“It’s extremely special,” said Lively-Polk. “The kids really missed out on it for the past couple years. We added last year the scavenger hunt for the rocks just to get the Halloween spirit out into the community but for the kids to actually be on Main Street, be dressed up, get all those loads of candy, its really, really special to them and to the community that gives back to them.”

The town’s Halloween Festival continues on Thursday, October 27, 2022, when carved pumpkins will be laid out at the Lewis House and will culminate with a candy fest on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Over 30 vendors will be set up on Main Street for kids to collect from.