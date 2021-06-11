Oak Hill street renamed in honor of Shirley Love

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An icon in West Virginia politics and broadcasting was honored in Fayette County.

Shirley Love died last July at the age of 87. Nearly a year after his death, friends, family and colleagues met in Oak Hill to unveil a street sign honoring the former Senator.

The street sign sits on the corner of Gatewood Road and Martin Avenue, where Love once lived and ran a business.

A long time politician, Love left a lasting impact on those in office today. The idea was spearheaded by representative Austin Haynes and supported by countless other senators and representatives.

When Love’s wife, Audrey, first saw the sign, she was brought to tears.

“It was so unexpected and it is such a beautiful tribute,” Audrey said. “If he was here, he wouldn’t believe all of this.”

Audrey thanked the community for their overwhelming support, especially those who reached out to her in the last year. She is also working on putting together a scholarship to honor her late husband.