OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street on Saturday, December 10, 2022, to get the best view of Oak Hill’s annual Christmas Parade.

Floats made by local businesses and churches threw candy for the kids in the crowd, joined by the fanfare that filled the air as marching bands from both Oak Hill middle and high schools rang out classic Christmas tunes.

Even for the businesses that kept to their storefront, the parade provides a major benefit.

“I think it brings a lot towards the local businesses,” said Ashley Mihrim, owner of The Magnolia Ladies Boutique. “People are standing around in front of the businesses so they stop in. I think it’s good for the local business owners. I think it’s good for the kids cause they get to see Santa in the parade and it’s good for the high school kids that get to participate in the parade too.”

For a close-knit community such as Oak Hill, the parade brings people even closer together.

“It’s a thing that they put for our community that, I think, is kind of a come together moment a little bit,” said Mihrim. “Everybody kind of congregates in town and you see a lot of people that get to see friends and people they haven’t seen in a while so I think it’s good for just community altogether.”

For many people who grew up in the area, the sights and sounds send them back to fun memories from their childhood, along with the chance to create new ones with their kids.

“I mean, it’s nice,” Laura Kiliany. “I can remember coming to the Christmas parades when I was young, I grew up here. So it’s nice to see everybody come out and the community get together and everybody come out for a good fun, family event.”

Once the streets cleared, Santa stopped at the Oak Hill Family Amphitheater to hand out hot chocolate and cookies, just to make sure he did not fill up on them before the big day.