Oak Hill, WV (WVNS) – The city of Oak Hill will honor its veterans in a special way this summer.

The city will debut hometown hero banners this Independence Day to honor citizens who served in America’s Armed Forces.

Each banner will honor a different Oak Hill resident who served, and the banners will be displayed on Main Street and Jones Avenue.

“Oak Hill has had strong participation in the military through the years, as West Virginia as a whole has. And a lot of notable veterans are from Oak Hill and we like to honor our veterans. They are very important to us,” said Bill Hannabass, the Oak Hill City Manager

Applications to have a banner made are available on the city of Oak Hill’s website

Applications must be submitted before May 20th to be put up before the 4th of July.