OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–The Oak Leaf Festival continued a weekend of festivities on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The event returned to Fayette County for the 22nd year.

The action-packed weekend featured a chili cookout, a car and motorcycle show, a video game tournament, and even a kiddie area.

Saundie Smith, the Director of the Oak Leaf Festival, and Kevin Willis, a community member said the fun happened Saturday night, September 3, 2022, when they welcomed a Journey Tribute Band to the stage.

“Adults went back to their childhood that actually got to watch it. I talked to a lot of different people and they said it was like stepping back in time. I think most of the time, some of them about three-quarters the way through people start to leave, nobody left, nobody left,” said the pair

Smith added her committee has already started planning for next year’s festival.