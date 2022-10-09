FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– October in the Park returned for its second year at Fayette County Park.

The park began the event in 2022 to help bring more traffic to the park and was considered a success as more than 1500 people came out for the event.

Angel Duncan, the Park Assistant for Fayette County park, spoke about the event’s impact on the park, and what it can bring to the area.

“I think it helps the park getting people outside,” said Duncan. “Its a beautiful, sunny day, just get them out, seeing what we have to offer so they’ll keep coming back for our other events that we have throughout the year.”

With the success of the event this year and last, Duncan hopes to continue it in the future.