BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is almost spooky season, and Beckley Arts and Entertainment Exhibition are gearing up to host its 3rd annual Oddities and Curiosities Fair.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Word Park in Beckley, you can celebrate all things curious, strange, and peculiar! The event will have over 40 artist vendors, different performers, live music, ghost hunters, and much more.

There will also be the first-ever costume and cosplay contest. Live music will take place before the Haunted Beckley downtown ghost tours which will begin at 9:30 P.M. For more information you can email beckleybex@gmail.com.