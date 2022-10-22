FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A very scary comic con took place in Oak Hill on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The cleverly named “O’Kill” Con featured vendors from around the region selling many horror-related items.

Also present were actors who appeared in horror movies, including two who played icons of the genre: Bob Elmore, who played Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Paul Taylor who played Pinhead in Hellraiser.

Clay Williamson, co-owner of Retro Reset, talked about how the idea for the con came about.

“Well, the horror genre, as far as collectibles, is huge and there was really nothing like this going on in our area so we felt like it was an area that we could do pretty good in and bring some big city stuff to a small town,” said Williamson.