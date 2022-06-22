UPDATE (June 22, 2022 at 4:50 p.m.) — Following a car wreck that happened earlier this afternoon today, Old Eccles Road has been reopened.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car wreck on Old Eccles Road At around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon resulted in the road being temporarily closed.

The Trap Hill Fire Department was called to the scene, as well as Jan Care Ambulance where at least one was transported to the hospital.

Old Eccles Road is still shut down, but will be reopened momentarily.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News for more updates.