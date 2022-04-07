BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People in Raleigh County have another place to get a sweet treat this summer.

The grand opening for Kozy Farm’s Sweets fell flat two years ago but the Bakery in Beckley celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, April 7.

“We actually opened the day that the governor put the restrictions on the businesses was our opening day that’s why we haven’t had a ribbon-cutting or any sort of open house since and we’ve been kicking it ever since,” said Sarah Taraczkozy, the owner of Kozy Farm’s Sweets.

The bakery is farm to table, so whatever is in season is what they bake with. Do not look for a menu, there isn’t one, but there are daily specials and plenty of sweet seasonal treats.