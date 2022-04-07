BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local car dealership received an award for the excellence its shown to the region.

The Beckley Buick-GMC Auto Mall received the number one Buick GMC Sales Dealer in the State of West Virginia award. They won this award for their sales, customer service, and dedication they show to the community they serve.

District Sales Manager Nick Klein said this is a theme at the Beckley dealership.

“Im a big believer that success is no accident. And believe me, that awards table is no accident,” said Klein.

The dealership said because of their loyal and returning customers, they were able to win this award.