One local high school senior’s path to graduation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Those in the class of 2021 endured a lot in their senior year, but there was one Princeton Senior high school graduate who experienced the unimaginable during her final year.

In April of 2020, Tierra Hollandsworths’ mother, Ashley, lost a seven month battle with cervical cancer.

“It was really difficult especially during a pandemic, but we as a family came together,” said Sheila Davis, Ashley’s aunt.

After losing her father two years earlier, and now losing her mother, Tierra said there were times during her senior year where she felt like giving up. But she said family is what got her through it.

Her grandmother helped her keep pushing, and she felt like she needed to set an example for her younger siblings.

“I did it all for them if I am being truly honest, I did it for my little siblings and my mommy,” said Tierra.

Despite everything Tierra endured, she held her head up high as she walked across the stage. For her family in the crowd, they said it was the best day they had in a very long time.

“During some hard times you get some really sweet moments, because it was a day Ashley really looked forward to,” said Davis.

Davis said she felt Ashley sitting in the stands with her, cheering her daughter on. Tierra said she knows how proud her mom would be, and while she felt her presence even more during the ceremony, her mother is always with her.

“I have her with me all the time. I have her ashes on me all the time,” said Tierra.

Both Sheila and Tierra want to thank everyone who reached out and gave support to their family.