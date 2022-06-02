BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One person is injured after shots were fired in Beckley, according to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard.

Allard told 59 News of a shooting at Hargrove Street Apartments that left one man injured. According to Allard, one man was shot in the chest, while the gunman ran away from Hargrove Street towards E. Prince Street.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Detectives are on scene as this is an active investigation. Stay with 59 News as we work to get more information on the situation.