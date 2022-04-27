FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A new community-oriented grocery store opened its doors in Fayette County.

Gardners Grocery officially opened at the beginning of April 2022 and took off from there.

The grocery store not only sells your everyday items like bread and milk but also sells merchandise for farmers within the community.

Butcher and Meat Manager Chris Smith says there are different feeds for chickens, goats, and horses. He added they even sell fishing supplies. Smith said the store is great because it is like one big family.

“It’s like a country store grocery store because ya know there’s a lot of farmers around here. They come in and we get advice from them. It all helps out. We all work together in this community,” said Smith.

Smith added there is something special for the kids in the community as well, a bull and a llama the kids can get their picture taken with.