COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – With the school year coming to an end, one Coal City Elementary teacher sent each of his fifth-graders off to middle school with a handwritten letter.

Each fall, teachers see new faces in their classrooms. Throughout the school year, they teach their kids language arts and math, history and science.

But when the year ends, the special teachers send their students out of the school doors with more. Coal City Elementary School fifth-graders said Mr. Kincaid is one of the those teachers. They said he made learning fun and never lost his cool when somebody needs extra help with a lesson.

Geoffrey Kincaid thinks his students are special, too. He knows they are off to middle school when they leave his classroom for the last time. In this era of digital communication, Mr. Kincaid sits down at home every year in the month to personally write a letter to each of his students.