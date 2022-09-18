LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — It was opening weekend for The Hanna Farmstead in Lewisburg, and it was full of pumpkins, tractor rides, and sweet treats!

“We’ve had a good turnout so far, we had our movie night on Friday night and we’ve got lots of new foods in the kitchen this year, we’ve got a lot more flowers, we have two mazes this year,” said Owner Alex Hanna.

Hanna said this year they have expanded their concession area to meet the demand of their visitors, offering things like pumpkin donuts, buffalo chicken egg rolls, and wontons as well as their unique coffees.

“Last year we didn’t have enough commercial equipment, we didn’t have enough when it came to preparing food this year we built another shelter and bought commercial equipment so we have improved our speed on how fast we can produce our food,” said Hanna.

The Farm is not just for kids, there is something for everyone, and that goes beyond the yummy treats in the concession stand.

“I try to appeal to every age group, we have different activities for children like the barrel train and other little games and stuff and of course, the flowers, and the big maze appeals to the adults,” said Hanna.

Hanna said opening a farm like this was always a dream of his because he grew up on one.

Now he can give back to the community by hosting field trips for local schools, 4H groups, and FFA groups.

“It’s important to us that people understand where their food comes from how it’s made, there is some people who have never seen a cow before and we have two heifers back there that they can pet and feed so it is just a unique experience for people,” said Hanna.

An educational experience and some fall fun for everyone.

You can visit The Hanna Farmstead Fridays from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M., Saturdays from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M., and Sundays from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M.