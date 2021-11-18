Organization loses belongings in U-Haul Storage Facility fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While 59 News does not yet know the full extent of the damages caused by the fire at the U-Haul on Ragland Road, Wednesday, November 18, 2021, we do know several units were destroyed.

The Beckley Pride Organization is a young one. Officially it is two years old, but president Christina Baisden said they have had an impact on the community even before then.

She said in the last few months the impact grew even more.

“We are fairly new and this past June we were able to get the storage unit, and we were able to buy a lot of expensive items, like a grill to feed people with at our Pride events,” said Baisden.

The climate-controlled unit was located at the U-Haul Storage and Moving Facility.

Baisden received a call from another member notifying her of the fire. She told us she drove out to the fire praying to not see the worst. But, when she saw the damage and destruction, she knew its impact on their organization would be too much to quantify.

“It is a pretty devastating thing for such a young organization like us, we don’t have grants, we raise most of our money through fundraisers,” said Baisden.

Baisden said if there is any silver lining it is that the majority of the resources lost in the fire were used for their main event in June.

“We do have insurance on our unit, with the amount we have in there, what we will get back is pretty minimal,” said Baisden.

She believes this will not affect any events they have planned in the near future and is hopeful they can fully recover by next year.

We will continue to report as the authorities dive into the investigation.